Episode 255 - Gyroid Meat

It's certainly a full episode with Slay the Spire, Psychonauts, Skyward Sword and more. Plus we're joined by Jono Pech to talk about the recently released, Trigger Witch!

Howdy! We thought this was going to be a short episode at first but I think we're doomed to 2 hour marathons from now on.

The episode starts with a brief life catch-up before rolling into a speedrun Mystery History round! On What We've Been Up To, Perry's been playing Slay The Spire and the Switch release of Skyward Sword. Alex, meanwhile, has glowing thoughts on Psychonauts and positive first impressions on Steins;Gate Elite. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and NEO: The World Ends With You came out the day of recording (so nothing this week, sorry!).

In the second half of the show, Perry has an interview with Jono Pech about a new game coming out today on Switch called Trigger Witch! Then we got eShop Round Up, some old listener mail about Nintendo's bad decisions and favorite meats, and Craigslist Round Up to cap it all off.

