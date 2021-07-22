Episode 254 - Bailin' Wonderworld

The boys are joined by Jordan to pay the piper that is Balan Wonderworld... but that doesn't stop us from talking about some good stuff like Monster Hunter Stories 2, Skyward Sword and more!

You knew this was coming. Perry, Casey, and Jordan didn't make the correct predictions on which children's games showed up in the 40-minute commercial, so they must be punished. Alex joined Talk Nintendo Podcast, so he too must be punished. That's right -- it's Balan week!

Jordan (J-Man AKA Michael AKA Canada's Golden Goose) Rudek joins the boys to chat Balan Wonderworld, a bad game that we're actually kind of glad we played? That's about 50 minutes on the back end of the show, but there's lots of good stuff before that. Jordan gives his detailed Cris Tales takes, Alex has final thoughts on Monster Hunter Stories 2 and early thoughts on Psychonauts, and Perry gives a quick bite on the new Skyward Sword port (more on that next week!). Alex also breaks down the Steam Deck and why he's so excited for it. Concluding the show: pure punishment. Enjoy!

The boys are joined by @riskman64 to pay the piper that is Balan Wonderworld... but that doesn't stop us from talking about some good stuff like Monster Hunter Stories 2, Skyward Sword and more!https://t.co/LpNHSzyLvM pic.twitter.com/lfhj829e66 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 23, 2021

