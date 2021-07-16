Episode 253 - The Dark Arts

It's a two man show, but that doesn't stop us from going over two hours in this big ol boy. Alex hits us with his The World Ends With You as well as Neo: TWEWY final thoughts/impressions and Casey's been busy with Final Fantasy XIV!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Gee Bill, how come your mom lets you have two Talk Nintendo guests?

Perry is out on assignment (or is he?), so Alex and Casey are holding down the fort this week.

We got a big hunka fast food and pizza talk at the front of the program this week, followed by impressions of NEO: The World Ends With You and new thoughts on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Alex's already played it 15 more hours!). Casey also discusses his budding romance with Final Fantasy XIV. Instead of news this week, the duo measures their personal hype levels for all the big upcoming Switch games. Balan Wonderworld next week! Promise!

It's a two man show, but that doesn't stop us from going over two hours in this big ol boy. Alex hits us with his The World Ends With You as well as NEO: TWEWY final thoughts/impressions and Casey's been busy with Final Fantasy XIV!https://t.co/M9ZYS7PHYr pic.twitter.com/BnXQbsnV04 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 16, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!