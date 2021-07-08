Episode 252 - Texas, Massachusetts

The boys are joined by Jools Watsham of Atooi fame and the Dreamprism Press founder himself, Dave Cumbo! We get into Pictooi, Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone plus more!

Gee Bill, how come your mom lets you have two Talk Nintendo guests?

We got two people joining us this week: Atooi founder Jools Watsham and (a little later in the show) Dreamprism Press founder Dave Cumbo! Jools chats with the guys about Pictooi and Alex talks about the new Devolver Digital release Boomerang X as well as The World Ends With You: Final Remix (again). After the break, Dave Cumbo of Dreamprism Press joins to tell us a bit about his storied career as an artist and writer for games and, well, things other than games! We also chat about his graphic novel adaptation, Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone, plus the possibilities involved in adapting games. Before the end of the show, the fivesome chats about the Switch (OLED Model) announced earlier this week. What a weird thing, right?

Dave's on Twitter here and here, and Jools can be found on Twitter and at Atooi's official site.

