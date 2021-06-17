Episode 249 - I May Even Anti-Care

Another year and another E3... well minus the part where we didn't have one last year. But hey, we got tons of Nintendo news to break down and of course we get predictions to tally...

Ayyyyyyyyyyy! It's time to talk E3!

The fellas discuss all the big Nintendo Switch Headlines. Metroid Dread, Mario Party, and WarioWare anyone? Yes please! We also dig into our predictions, and we'll say two things about that: One, it wasn't even close; two, the punishment is WILD. And maybe kind of fun. Judge for yourself, and be sure let us know what you thought of the Direct!

