Talk Nintendo

Episode 248: Did You Really Just One-Up My E3 Predictions?

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, Casey Gibson, and Jordan Rudek - June 10, 2021, 8:35 pm EDT
It's hard to believe it's E3 season, but here we are and as per tradition, Jordan is ready to throw down the gauntlet!

It's that time of the year again: we got predictions! E3 predictions!

Jordan joins the fellas for an action-packed episode featuring all of the crazy E3 guesses you can handle. But before that, we got some fast food talk and a surprisingly large segment on what we've been playing. Jordan talks about Super Bomberman R Online, Alex talks about Tower Unite, and Perry has thoughts on the first Pikmin game.

It's a longie but goodie, and be sure to tune in next week where we talk about E3 and find out which boy's predictions reign supreme!

