Episode 248: Did You Really Just One-Up My E3 Predictions?

It's hard to believe it's E3 season, but here we are and as per tradition, Jordan is ready to throw down the gauntlet!

It's that time of the year again: we got predictions! E3 predictions!

Jordan joins the fellas for an action-packed episode featuring all of the crazy E3 guesses you can handle. But before that, we got some fast food talk and a surprisingly large segment on what we've been playing. Jordan talks about Super Bomberman R Online, Alex talks about Tower Unite, and Perry has thoughts on the first Pikmin game.

It's a longie but goodie, and be sure to tune in next week where we talk about E3 and find out which boy's predictions reign supreme!

