Episode 247 - Remakes, Remasters, Rumors

With Alex out of town for the week, it's just the OGs in the building. Pikmin 3, FFXIV, Wonderboy, and Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne are on the docket as well as your listener mail!

Okay, OKAY! We've read all your emails, twitter posts, tiktoks, etc, we hear ya loud and clear... we'll remove Alex from the show starting immediately.

With just the OG boys, we get into plenty of games including wrapping up Pikmin 3 for Perry as well as his Wonderboy - Asha In Monster World impressions. Casey's diving into multiple long RPGs, one being the recently released Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne as well as dipping his toes into a little Final Fantasy XIV.

And of course we're just joking about Triple B, he'll be back on the next episode for our E3 predictions! And yes, that means the Jay Man himself is gonna be here for the fun too.

