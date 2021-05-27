Episode 246 - Studio Giblethead

We got a little of everything this week from Mass Effect Legendary Edition to a pair of Wii U classics and how could we forget about more Resident Evil 8 love!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

This nice, thick slab of podcast is special because, even though it’s the second episode with Alex as our new co-host, it’s the first where we are legally obligated to publicly associate with him. Despite that, this is a good one!

Casey sings further praises of Resident Evil Village, Perry talks about a pair of Wii U classics, and Alex spills the Boston baked beans on Mass Effect Legendary Edition. After that, we have the first installment of Alex’s very own game show segment: Vs. eShop Roundup!

Closing out the show, we got some news about two important game anniversaries and talk about the potential for a portable PC that plays like a Switch.

We got a little of everything this week from Mass Effect Legendary Edition to a pair of Wii U classics and how could we forget about more Resident Evil 8 love!https://t.co/sNZpAsWlFg pic.twitter.com/lhjvbbjs1S — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) May 27, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!