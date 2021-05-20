Episode 245 - We Need An Easel For Storyboarding

Plenty to cover in this one especially with the reveal of our new cohost! Once that's all taken care of, we get into Famicom Detective Club, Battle Axe, Resident Evil Village, and your listener mail!

Oooohhhwweeeeeeeeeeeee, we got ourselves a new host! I'm not even going to spoil it here, go listen! You'll also be treated to Famicom Detective Club impressions as well as the once Kickstarter game, Battle Axe. Rounding out What We've Been Playing is with a few quick bites from Casey, Resident Evil Village and Trails of Cold Steel!

That's not it, we get into your listener mail as well as announce the winner who correctly guested our new host!

