Talk Nintendo

Episode 244 - I'm More of a Couch

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - May 13, 2021, 8:29 pm EDT
The boys are back at it checking out Resident Evil Village and unveiling a brand new segment, "Ben and Perry’s" featuring none other than Ben Congalton! We get into your Listener Mail and big podcast news coming next week!?!

It's a juicy episode featuring our favorite Brit, Ben Congalton in a brand new segment, Ben and Perry’s! Casey wasn't allowed due to naming rights, but he's been working on the newly released Resident Evil Village!

You won't want to miss next episode where we reveal a brand new member to the Talk Nintendo Crew. Who could it be? Next week we shall reveal!

