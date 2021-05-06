We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 243 - Thoroughly Average Men

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 6, 2021, 11:14 pm EDT
Alex joins the boys to dive into New Pokemon Snap! We touch on some Tetris Effect and Returnal for good measure.

