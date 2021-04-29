Episode 242 - Why Do I Want To Keep Playing This

Our buddy Chris stops by after far too long to chat about Demon Souls, Olli Olli 2, The Banner Saga, Streets of Rage 4 and more!

Another week and we got ourselves another guest! Chris Parker stops by and with him he's got some PS5 talk. I know, I know... we've been talking about a bunch of Playstation, BUT we got plenty of Nintendo goodness this week as well. Olli Olli 2, The Banner Saga, Streets of Rage 4 to name a few, or them all.

