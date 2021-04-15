Episode 240 - 75 in a 65

As a Nintendo podcast, we find it very important to talk about Nintendo and Nintendo related things, so today we bring to you on the Talk Nintendo Podcast, some talk about games that are certainly related to Nintendo.

Another week in the books and with it we bring some good ol fashioned good times. Perry's been jamming away on Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat. Sure it's on the Apple Arcade (booooo), but it does relate to Nintendo because of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! Perry actually downloaded the game on air, so next week we can tell how similar the two play and feel.

Casey has taken the Quick Bite of Trails of Cold Steel and turned it into the entrée as he continues to get further in the game. Again, yeah it isn't really on the Switch (excluding its Japanese release), but serval other entrees are featured on the console including the recently release fourth installment.

