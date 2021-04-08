Episode 239 - Let's Not and Say We Didn't

It's a series of Quick Bites this week that is full of Nintendo goodness... or mostly Apple Arcade and PS5, okay or completely lacking of Nintendo. We do talk some good grub though!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

The boys are back at it again and we got a whole bunch of Quick Bites in a relatively shortie of an episode. Plenty of Apple Arcade and Sony goodness to go around, but don't worry we will 100% talk about some Nintendo games next week!

It's a series of Quick Bites this week that is full of Nintendo goodness... or mostly Apple Arcade and PS5, okay or completely lacking of Nintendo. We do talk some good grub though!https://t.co/ii8tMaL0y2 pic.twitter.com/QsTPZQRjlg — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 8, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!