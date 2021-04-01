We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 238 - I Don't Listen To You

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - April 1, 2021, 6:38 pm EDT
We got Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, more Final Fantasy 7 Remake goodness, and of course, another Mystery History!

The boys are back at it with plenty of delicious food offerings to chat about. Oh and I guess they squeeze in a bit of video game business as well. Casey's been playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 as well as putting a ton of time into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Jerry on the other hand is bringing the heat with a Mystery History!

