Episode 238 - I Don't Listen To You

We got Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, more Final Fantasy 7 Remake goodness, and of course, another Mystery History!

The boys are back at it with plenty of delicious food offerings to chat about. Oh and I guess they squeeze in a bit of video game business as well. Casey's been playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 as well as putting a ton of time into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Jerry on the other hand is bringing the heat with a Mystery History!

