Episode 238 - I Don't Listen To You

We got Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, more Final Fantasy 7 Remake goodness, and of course, another Mystery History!
The boys are back at it with plenty of delicious food offerings to chat about. Oh and I guess they squeeze in a bit of video game business as well. Casey's been playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 as well as putting a ton of time into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Jerry on the other hand is bringing the heat with a Mystery History!
We got Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, more Final Fantasy 7 Remake goodness, and of course, another Mystery History!https://t.co/nZq5KhF7kX pic.twitter.com/xysJGElpYe— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) April 1, 2021
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!
Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!