Talk Nintendo

Episode 236 - House Husband

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - March 18, 2021, 7:05 pm EDT
More PS5 goodness, including Casey's recent dive into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Perry is finally putting a bow on Super Mario 3D world, or so he says!

The boys have been busy as more games come into the mix. Casey's been working his PS5 good and recently started and fallen for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Perry finally (I'll believe it when I see it!) wrapped up Super Mario 3D World!

