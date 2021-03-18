Episode 236 - House Husband

More PS5 goodness, including Casey's recent dive into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Perry is finally putting a bow on Super Mario 3D world, or so he says!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

The boys have been busy as more games come into the mix. Casey's been working his PS5 good and recently started and fallen for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Perry finally (I'll believe it when I see it!) wrapped up Super Mario 3D World!

More PS5 goodness, including Casey's recent dive into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Perry is finally putting a bow on Super Mario 3D world, or so he says!https://t.co/O21GfhhdYH pic.twitter.com/LIqFbS9HRo — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 18, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!