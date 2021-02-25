Episode 233 - Dirty Stamp Of Approval

Casey and Perry get down to business with Project Triangle Strategy and Super Mario 3D World talk. And Diablo 2 on the Switch!?!?!!

One week removed from the Nintendo Direct and the boys are buzzing with anticipation and Blizzard helped stoke the fire with Diablo 2 on the goddang Switch!! Oh, and there might just be a little surprise in story for you... and we promise it's not Mystery History (okay, it's Mystery History).

