Episode 232 - Signal Failed

Alex joins the show for our hot off the stove impressions of the Nintendo Direct! After a lengthy discussion, we keep it going with Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We had planned for Alex to join us for a wonderful discussion about Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury, but Nintendo was kind enough to bless us with a Nintendo Direct. So we figured... well we might as well have Alex on for a wonderful discussion about Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury in addition to a fantastic breakdown of the latest Nintendo Direct goodness!

.@culafia joins the show for our hot off the stove impressions of the #NintendoDirect! After a lengthy discussion, we keep it going with #SuperMario3DWorld and #BowsersFury!https://t.co/ZwNELCkINq pic.twitter.com/Z38bPw8SKq — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) February 18, 2021

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!