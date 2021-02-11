Episode 231 - Beware The Concrastinator

Jordan stops by for our annual predictions episode, which we know always goes so well! We also chat about Squishy Tank, Undermine, and Golden Force!

The one and only Jay man stops by for our annual predictions, setting the stage for one winner to dish out punishments to the two filthy losers! But before all that we get into some of the latest releases on Switch including Undermine and Golden Force. Oh we also talk about a super old and obscure game, Squishy Tank!

