Episode 230 - Three Pronged Approach of Improvement

The boys break down every Nintendo handheld and rank em! We also take a look at the monster numbers Nintendo and the Switch are pulling.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

No guests this week, just Jerreh and Carseat, but that doesn't mean we're only going to talk about food. That's right because after food talk we get into ranking Nintendo handheld consoles from worst to best! We also get into the big numbers Nintendo is pulling in the financials. TO THE MOON!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!