Talk Nintendo

Episode 229 - The 2020 Jimmies

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, and Justin Nation - January 28, 2021, 7:12 pm EST
Justin and Josh join the boys for The 2020 Jimmie Awards!

It's that time of the year! Yes, yes, it's The 2020 Jimmie Awards! We're honored to have Justin Nation and Josh Robinson join us for the proceedings!

