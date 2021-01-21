We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 228 - We're Buying a Jimmie

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - January 21, 2021, 7:57 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Dust off those 3DS' because we're announcing our latest Dirty Mage crossover! That's not all however, we got plenty of news to cover as well as a typical Jerkum Mystery History!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Ooooweeeeeeee, the boys are back at it again and this time you'll never guess what Perrys brought with him! Of course you actually know, its another Mystery History! But we also get to plenty of news reactions and the reveal of our latest Dirty Mage crossover!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Talkback

Lemonade1 hour ago

Because it was mentioned on the show, this is how I was playing DS games on the TV
https://youtu.be/L29OdhchsGc

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement