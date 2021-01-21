Episode 228 - We're Buying a Jimmie

Dust off those 3DS' because we're announcing our latest Dirty Mage crossover! That's not all however, we got plenty of news to cover as well as a typical Jerkum Mystery History!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Ooooweeeeeeee, the boys are back at it again and this time you'll never guess what Perrys brought with him! Of course you actually know, its another Mystery History! But we also get to plenty of news reactions and the reveal of our latest Dirty Mage crossover!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!