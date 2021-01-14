We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 227 - Too Much Sabi

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - January 14, 2021, 5:49 pm EST
Alex "BBB" Cooloffi joins us to partake in some Mystery History fun as well as give us the lowdown on Super Meat Boy Forever!

We continue the new year with another wonderful guest, this time it's Alex! He's back after far too long to play a little Mystery History goodness with the boys. He also gives us his thoughts and impressions of Super Meat Boy Forever as well as Cyberpunk 2077!

