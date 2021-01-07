We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 226 - Not As Niche As Jungle Speed

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - January 7, 2021, 5:53 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Jordan the J-Man joins us to talk Cyberpunk, Shovel Knight, The Outer Worlds, and our 30ish Wishes for 2021!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

It's a brand new year, wooo! To kick it off we decided there was no better way than to say hey to the J-Man! Jordan comes with the scoop on Shovel Knight and the rough going with Cyberpunk 2077. We also touch on some The Outer Worlds goodness before getting into our 30ish Wishes for 2021!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement