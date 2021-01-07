Episode 226 - Not As Niche As Jungle Speed

Jordan the J-Man joins us to talk Cyberpunk, Shovel Knight, The Outer Worlds, and our 30ish Wishes for 2021!

It's a brand new year, wooo! To kick it off we decided there was no better way than to say hey to the J-Man! Jordan comes with the scoop on Shovel Knight and the rough going with Cyberpunk 2077. We also touch on some The Outer Worlds goodness before getting into our 30ish Wishes for 2021!

