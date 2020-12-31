We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 225 - Fanfare Fun Fest

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - December 31, 2020, 7:37 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

It's the final episode of a whacky year, but we close it out with Christmas gift fun! Oh and Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity!

It's time to close out a year we're sure many won't soon forget, but we're going out on a high note with our annual Christmas gift exchange! We do get to talk some games too with Casey recently getting Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. Pepper in a little board game talk with Catan and boom, you got yourself the perfect way to ring in the new year!

