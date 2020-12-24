Episode 224 - Delayed Gratification

The Bivs joins us for our annual Christmas Special... part 1. We jump into some Brain Age, Persona 5 Strikers, Casey's sad weekend, and Mystery History!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! We're beyond happy to have Danny "The Bivs" Bivens joins us for our annual Christmas special. Although it plays out as this is party 1 of 2. Due to some shipping delays gifts weren't here in time, but we don't let that put a damper on the fun.

Danny gives us the skinny on Persona 5 Strikers as well as his continued grind in Brain Age. Casey had one of the most depressing weekends in a long while. Jerry is bringing the heat with a Mystery History!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!!



The Bivs, @dannybiv, joins us for our annual Christmas Special... part 1. We jump into some Brain Age, Persona 5 Strikers, Casey's sad weekend, and Mystery History!https://t.co/rAxg5hAYEL pic.twitter.com/XwMm0hFMcK — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 24, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!