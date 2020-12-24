Episode 224 - Delayed Gratification

The Bivs joins us for our annual Christmas Special... part 1. We jump into some Brain Age, Persona 5 Strikers, Casey's sad weekend, and Mystery History!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! We're beyond happy to have Danny "The Bivs" Bivens joins us for our annual Christmas special. Although it plays out as this is party 1 of 2. Due to some shipping delays gifts weren't here in time, but we don't let that put a damper on the fun.
Danny gives us the skinny on Persona 5 Strikers as well as his continued grind in Brain Age. Casey had one of the most depressing weekends in a long while. Jerry is bringing the heat with a Mystery History!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!!— Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 24, 2020
The Bivs, @dannybiv, joins us for our annual Christmas Special... part 1. We jump into some Brain Age, Persona 5 Strikers, Casey's sad weekend, and Mystery History!https://t.co/rAxg5hAYEL pic.twitter.com/XwMm0hFMcK
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!
Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!