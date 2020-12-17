Episode 223 - You Should Know

The boys are joined by the one and only, Justin Nation! With Justin here you already what that means, NINDIE TIME!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

As we inch ever closer to Christmas, the boys are joined by Justin Nation to talk, what else, nindies! We've got plenty of 5 Word Review fun and then we dive into the Indie World Showcase.

The boys are joined by the one and only, @NindieSpotlight! With Justin here you already what that means, NINDIE TIME!https://t.co/4shnSWP4gz pic.twitter.com/gFxuDMmu2U — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 18, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!