We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 223 - You Should Know

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, and Justin Nation - December 17, 2020, 7:39 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

The boys are joined by the one and only, Justin Nation! With Justin here you already what that means, NINDIE TIME!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

As we inch ever closer to Christmas, the boys are joined by Justin Nation to talk, what else, nindies! We've got plenty of 5 Word Review fun and then we dive into the Indie World Showcase.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement