Talk Nintendo

Episode 222 - Flawless by Design

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - December 10, 2020, 6:20 pm EST
We got a big boy episode for everyone this week. So many games to cover, Casey gets fired up, and Perry... well he's a big beautiful man.

Holy moly, we got a jam packed episode with plenty to talk about. We got Mystery History, we got Dadish, we got Tanuki Justice, we can't forget about Burnout Paradise. And Shadowlands? Don't worry, Perry's asking Casey the hard-hitting questions!

