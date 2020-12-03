We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 221 - Bernard Is A Big Stinking Jerk

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - December 3, 2020, 5:32 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

The boys talk food, holidays movies, Micetopia, and of course some Shadowlands goodness. We also dip back into the mail bag for more of your questions!

We're full of turkey, but that doesn't stop us from talking about more of that delicious food! We got some games to talk about and of course more listener mail!/p>

