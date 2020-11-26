We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 220 - Like Bags of Wet Cement

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - November 26, 2020, 10:15 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Happy Thanksgiving! We wish you a day of good eats and hope you look forward to some Shadowlands talk, as well as a whole slew of games from Jerry. We wrap up the show with more of your listener mail!

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you all have a very safe and enjoyable holiday with of course, plenty of video games and even more food! Enjoy the final episode without the holiday bell intro!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

