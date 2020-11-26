Episode 220 - Like Bags of Wet Cement

Happy Thanksgiving! We wish you a day of good eats and hope you look forward to some Shadowlands talk, as well as a whole slew of games from Jerry. We wrap up the show with more of your listener mail!

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you all have a very safe and enjoyable holiday with of course, plenty of video games and even more food! Enjoy the final episode without the holiday bell intro!

