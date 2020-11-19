Episode 219 - Ol' Carseat

The boys are hyped for the release of Shadowlands, so naturally we get into some Warcraft 3 Reforged. Oh and Perry got himself a Game & Watch. Plus your listener mail!

As we inch closer to kick off of the holiday season, the boys kick off the show with plenty of food chat, as per usual. But we also get into some Warcraft 3 Reforged and a mini review of the Game & Watch from Jerry. Then we get into some listener mail!

