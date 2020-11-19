We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 219 - Ol' Carseat

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - November 19, 2020, 6:43 pm EST
The boys are hyped for the release of Shadowlands, so naturally we get into some Warcraft 3 Reforged. Oh and Perry got himself a Game & Watch. Plus your listener mail!

As we inch closer to kick off of the holiday season, the boys kick off the show with plenty of food chat, as per usual. But we also get into some Warcraft 3 Reforged and a mini review of the Game & Watch from Jerry. Then we get into some listener mail!

