Episode 218 - Penny-pinching Picklehead

Fabian of Fabraz fame joins the boys to talk about what he's been playing and a bit about the upcoming Demon Turf!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Fabian of @Fabrazz fame joins the boy to talk about what he's been playing and a bit about the upcoming Demon Turf!



GIVEAWAY ALERT!!



Reply with a question you want to hear us answer on the show and get a chance to win Wallachia: Reign of Dracula!

Thank you @NoGravity_Games! pic.twitter.com/PL1VkhfoaP — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) November 12, 2020

We're joined by none other than Fabian Rastorfer! We talk a bit about Fabraz's upcoming release Demon Turf, but that's not all. Fabian's been playing some games and so have the boys, so get ready for a massive helping of Quick Bites!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!