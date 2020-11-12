We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 218 - Penny-pinching Picklehead

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - November 12, 2020, 5:35 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Fabian of Fabraz fame joins the boys to talk about what he's been playing and a bit about the upcoming Demon Turf!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

We're joined by none other than Fabian Rastorfer! We talk a bit about Fabraz's upcoming release Demon Turf, but that's not all. Fabian's been playing some games and so have the boys, so get ready for a massive helping of Quick Bites!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement