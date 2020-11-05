We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 217 - Almost Christmas Time

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - November 5, 2020, 5:41 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Jools joins the show to talk about... well frankly a whole lot! Before that though the boys break down when it's acceptable to start getting into Christmas.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Honestly, we're all over the board on this episode. We don't talk about one game in particular, but we do get into a whole range of topics with our special guest Jools!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement