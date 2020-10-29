We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 216 - Earthworm Jimmie

by Perry Burkum, Michael Cole, and Casey Gibson - October 29, 2020, 7:07 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

TYP joins us for our annual Radio Trivia crossover! Oh and Alex Culafi drops by to give us his Pokemon DLC impressions!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Happy Halloween! You know what that means, TYP is here for our annual crossover show with Radio Trivia, the best podcast on the internet! But before we get into all that, Alex joins us to talk about the recently released Pokemon DLC, The Crown Tundra!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Talkback

Lemonade3 hours ago

That was a good episode. Nice to hear my email.
Those sega collection things are funny because I actually own Sonic Forces and Monkey Ball Banana Blitz.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement