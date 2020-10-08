Episode 213 - Galaxy Quest

Casey brings the heat with a trio of games and then we wrap up our Super Mario 3D All Stars three part mini series! Oh and you won't want to miss our very special guest!

Casey's been a bit quiet on the What We've Been Playing front, but not this week. He's got three games to talk about including a good ol fashioned Nontendo. To kick it off we start with Hades, the roguelite from Supergiant Games. Then we move into some Nontendo business with Planet Coaster, the spiritual successor to Roller Coaster Tycoon and to wrap it up, Ys Origin... oooohhhhweeeeee!

It's been a fun trip down memory lane and we bring in a very special guest to talk all about all Galaxy. The final game we'll be covering as part of the 3D All Stars release, but we have plans to continue talking more 3D Marios in the future!

