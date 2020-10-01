We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 212 - No Exclamation Point

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - October 1, 2020, 10:22 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Things are all mixed around this episode, but what we know for sure is Mick Waites joins us to talk Super Mario Sunshine!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

On this episode we continue our conquest to cover each Mario in the 3D All Stars collection and it's the week we've all been waiting for. That's right, Sunshine... ooooweee! We have a man who recently just 100% Sunshine join us to break it down and that man is none other than Mick Waites!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement