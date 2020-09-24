Episode 211 - 64

John joins the boys to talk Super Mario 64 as we take our three week dive into Super Mario 3D All Stars. Perry's also got the break down on A Short Hike. On top of all that, we also have a packed news segment breaking down the Direct!

It's here, the unbelievably long wait is finally over! We are talking Super Mario 64 with John as part of our three part series. But before all that we have a lot to cover. From Perry playing A Short Hike and some classic DKC to all the news from the Direct, we got ourselves a big boi episode. Oh we also get into a big discussion about Bethseda and Microsoft... yeah we couldn't just not talk about it!

