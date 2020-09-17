Episode 210 - Is it Friday yet?

The boys are pumped for the 3D All Stars Collection, so they discuss some Super Mario 3. Oh and another mystery history, because why not?!

There's no way around it, we're excited for 3D All Stars to come out. Perry was so hyped he did a full play through of Super Mario 3. And Casey? Well he's got an ol' fashioned Mystery History queued up Jerry. It turns out to be a bit of a shorter episode, but don't worry... next week is bound to be a dozy!

