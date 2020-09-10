We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 209 - Shine Get!

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - September 10, 2020, 8:14 pm EDT
Alex joins the boys to talk Captain Tsubasa and partake in some Mystery History fun! Then we get into the Mario 35th Anniversary announcements as well the freshly announced Hyrule Warriors!

Direct Download

