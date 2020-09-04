We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 208 - He's a J.I.M.

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - September 4, 2020, 11:19 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

The boys talk Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles and field some of you questions via Listener Mail!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Well it's finally happened. We called for a shortie and we actually made one. But don't worry, Casey's got the run down on Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles and we've got Listener Mail!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement