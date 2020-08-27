Episode 207 - The Hand Of Time

Kynan Pearson joins the boys to talk Fall Guys and PGA 2K21. Then you won't want to miss Kynan's predictions for Breath of the Wild 2 and Super Mario's 35th anniversary.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We got a juicy one this week for everyone to sink their teeth into. That's right, we have Kynan joining us again and with him he brings his experiences of Fall Guys. Casey's been hitting the links with PGA 2K21 and it's been a mixed bag, the game play is fun, but it's rough around the edges... to say the least.

After the usual eShop and News goodness, we get into some predictions. We're talking Breath of the Wild 2 and Super Mario 35th Anniversary and boy is Kynan really good at this! Casey and Perry try to keep up, but yeah you won't want to miss what Kynan has to say!

Big thanks to Kynan for hanging out, he's the best! Go give him a follow!

Follow @KynanPearson

.@KynanPearson joins the boys to talk #fallguys and #PGATOUR2K21. Then you won't want to miss Kynan's predictions for Breath of the Wild 2 and Super Mario's 35th anniversary.https://t.co/0BjxR7cdt4 pic.twitter.com/ssnrW30LiB — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 27, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!