Talk Nintendo

Episode 207 - The Hand Of Time

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - August 27, 2020, 6:04 pm EDT
Kynan Pearson joins the boys to talk Fall Guys and PGA 2K21. Then you won't want to miss Kynan's predictions for Breath of the Wild 2 and Super Mario's 35th anniversary.

We got a juicy one this week for everyone to sink their teeth into. That's right, we have Kynan joining us again and with him he brings his experiences of Fall Guys. Casey's been hitting the links with PGA 2K21 and it's been a mixed bag, the game play is fun, but it's rough around the edges... to say the least.

After the usual eShop and News goodness, we get into some predictions. We're talking Breath of the Wild 2 and Super Mario 35th Anniversary and boy is Kynan really good at this! Casey and Perry try to keep up, but yeah you won't want to miss what Kynan has to say!

Big thanks to Kynan for hanging out, he's the best! Go give him a follow!

