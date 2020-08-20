Episode 206 - Ghosts of Boston

Alex drops in to talk Ghosts of Tsushima and Paper Mario. Then the boys break down the Indie World Showcase!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Alex fills in for Casey early and brings the heat with Ghosts of Tsushima and Paper Mario. Then Casey returns to talk all things Indie World Showcase!

.@culafia drops in to talk Ghosts of Tsushima and Paper Mario. Then the boys break down the Indie World Showcase!https://t.co/qKecYJmgb1



RT, Like & Tell us you're most anticipated Indie coming to the Switch for a chance to win a $10 eShop card!! pic.twitter.com/xY3owT6Iz8 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 20, 2020

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!