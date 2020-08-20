We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 206 - Ghosts of Boston

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - August 20, 2020, 6:51 pm EDT
Alex drops in to talk Ghosts of Tsushima and Paper Mario. Then the boys break down the Indie World Showcase!

Alex fills in for Casey early and brings the heat with Ghosts of Tsushima and Paper Mario. Then Casey returns to talk all things Indie World Showcase!

