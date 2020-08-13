We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 205 - See Ya In Another Eleven Months

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - August 13, 2020, 5:51 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

With Casey back home, there's only one thing to do... record a podcast. The boys talk Mario Party 7, Mario Golf Toadstool Tour, and the best game ever, F-Zero GX.

The trip is sadly over, but what a fantastic weekend it was! With plenty of food and games to be had, the boys give a run down of all the fun they had. That includes a trip down memory lane with Mario Party 7, Mario Golf Toadstool Tour, and F-Zero GX!

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer1 hour ago

Is it sad that when I saw the episode title I assumed it was a new connectivity episode?

Add to the discussion!

