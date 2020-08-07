Episode 204 - The Champ Has Fallen

Casey and Perry gear up for the LI Retro Gaming Expo this weekend, but have plenty to talk about including Paper Mario, Mario Party and some 3DS goodness!

Casey has touched down and is hanging with Jerry as they get ready for the Long Island Retro Gaming Expo online event, Uplink! It's going to be a blast, but we got plenty to keep you busy until then. Yessir, we got Paper Mario The Origami King, Mario Party 2, Super Mario 3D Land (holy Mario man), and some good ol Wario Ware!

Also, you won’t want to miss the end of the show. Did somebody say “easy way to enter a $20 eShop giveaway”? Yes! And yes this is for the second straight week, c'mon peeps!

