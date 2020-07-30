We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 203 - Mr. Pink Lung

by Perry Burkum and Casey Gibson - July 30, 2020, 4:41 pm PDT
The boys get into some more Paper Mario and a few pieces of listener mail! Plus, check out the end of the show for how to enter a special $20 eShop Giveaway!

The boys continue their Paper Mario adventures this week, but Jerry has a trick or two up his sleeve! We also take a longover due dive into the mailbag to answer some of your questions!

Also, you won’t want to miss the end of the show. Did somebody say “easy way to enter a $20 eShop giveaway”? Yes!

