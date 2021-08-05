We've teamed up with Q-Games to celebrate their 15th Anniversary of Star Fox Command!

Q-Games is a developer that should be well known to most Nintendo fans. From Star Fox to Pixeljunk, they've left quite an impression in the libraries of many a Nintendo game. This week they're celebrating their 20th anniversary as a company as well as the 15th anniversary of Star Fox Command, and they've teamed up with us here at Nintendo World Report to help get the festivities in motion.

Q-Games will be giving away three signed copies of Star Fox Command for the Nintendo DS, covered in the autographs of its developers, including Dylan Cuthbert, one of the original programmers behind the Star Fox franchise.

Here's the best part, you can get an entry into this contest simply by checking out our recent documentary on the development of Star Fox Command! That's right, just visiting our YouTube channel will get you an entry. But don't stop with just that, there are plenty of other easy ways to get extra entries so take a look at the full contest below.

Win a Signed Copy of Star Fox Command