A sneak peek at Skyward Sword tonight on Twitch!

Get a quick early look at the game live!

Surprise!

In case you'd like to see Skyward Sword HD in action ahead of its Friday release, we'll be doing a quick bonus stream of it tonight!

Join us at 6:45pm eastern / 3:45pm pacific for over a half an hour of Skyward Sword HD live on Twitch channel! You can hang out in the chat and ask questions—or just hang out with everyone!

Be sure to stick around afterwards as Joe DeVader continues his ongoing adventures in Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy!