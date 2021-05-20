Watch the E3 Nintendo Direct live with the NWR Staff

It could be mildly controlled chaos when we all scream as Star Fox Grand Prix is announced.

Tomorrow, members of the NWR Staff will be watching the E3 Nintendo Direct LIVE as it airs on the Nintendo World Report Twitch Channel. The Direct begins at 12pm Eastern / 9PM Pacific, and we'll be starting our stream around 30 minutes before.

Stop by to get our last minute predictions, live reactions, and immediate thoughts afterwards on everything in Nintendo's E3 showcase! Feel free to join us in the Twitch chat for the chance to ask any questions you may have for us or to just enjoy watching with us. We hope to see you there!