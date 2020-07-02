Server Migration Scheduled For 4 P.M. ET

If this disappears it's because it's already over.

The website will be going through a server migration today at 4 p.m. Eastern time. During the migration process, the site will be moving to a faster, more reliable server.

During the migration process, which may take up to an hour, the site will redirect to a landing page and the NWR forums will be in a maintenance mode. Chat service on the NWR Discord will be unaffected.

We appreciate your patience during the transition. Updates will be posted on the site and our Twitter as they become available.