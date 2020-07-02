We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Site News

Server Migration Scheduled For 4 P.M. ET

by the NWR Staff - July 27, 2020, 8:27 am PDT
Total comments: 1

If this disappears it's because it's already over.

The website will be going through a server migration today at 4 p.m. Eastern time. During the migration process, the site will be moving to a faster, more reliable server.

During the migration process, which may take up to an hour, the site will redirect to a landing page and the NWR forums will be in a maintenance mode. Chat service on the NWR Discord will be unaffected.

We appreciate your patience during the transition. Updates will be posted on the site and our Twitter as they become available.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer4 hours ago

Am I the only one who sees the phrase "Server Migration" and imagines a server sprouting wings and flying south for the winter?

