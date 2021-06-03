Boutique Publisher Dispatch Games Possibly Out Of Business?

The office being sold isn't exactly a GOOD sign...

A boutique publisher may have been forced into bankruptcy while still taking preorders for product that has never been delivered.

Dispatch Games, who were serving as a Western publisher for the games of City Connection (the former Jaleco) including Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase and Penguin Wars has not communicated anything on social media since March (with replies set to "only those mentioned" on Twitter, allowing no replies). Their outstanding Switch localization projects were Game Paradise (aka Game Tengoku), Radirgy Swag, and Japanese Rail Sim Journey to Kyoto, along with a pair of PlayStation 4 projects. Preorders had been charged for major collectors editions including vinyl soundtracks that stand little chance of being delivered, according to an investigation from Seafoam Gaming, who have been following the company for years.

Seafoam's writer, known as "Connor the Dreamer", also found that the address listed for the company was actually a residence that was sold on June 18 of this year. The company was publishing smaller indie titles on Switch, but the releases have shifted to another company known as the Digital Games Group.

At this point, the status of the outstanding collector's editions as well as the availability of their released titles digitally (Soldam, Penguin Wars, and Psyvariar Delta) is unknown. We will continue to monitor the situation.